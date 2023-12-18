Find the injury report for the New York Knicks (14-11), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Knicks prepare for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, December 18 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Knicks' most recent contest was a 144-122 loss to the Clippers on Saturday. The Knicks got a team-best 22 points from Jalen Brunson in the loss.

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Adductor), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable (Back), D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Illness)

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

