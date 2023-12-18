The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will host the New York Knicks (14-11) after winning four straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Knicks.

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: MSG

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.6% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, just one more point than the 113.5 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, New York is 11-3.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 114.1 points per game, 0.6 less than away (114.7). On defense they concede 105.9 points per game at home, 9.9 less than away (115.8).

In 2023-24 New York is giving up 9.9 fewer points per game at home (105.9) than on the road (115.8).

At home the Knicks are averaging 24.4 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (23.6).

Knicks Injuries