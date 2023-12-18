How to Watch Julius Randle, Knicks vs. the Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) will host the New York Knicks (14-11) after winning four straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Knicks.
Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.6% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New York has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, just one more point than the 113.5 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, New York is 11-3.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Knicks average 114.1 points per game, 0.6 less than away (114.7). On defense they concede 105.9 points per game at home, 9.9 less than away (115.8).
- In 2023-24 New York is giving up 9.9 fewer points per game at home (105.9) than on the road (115.8).
- At home the Knicks are averaging 24.4 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (23.6).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
