The Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (tip at 10:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julius Randle and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's over/under for Randle is 23.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Randle averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Jalen Brunson's 25.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -132)

RJ Barrett's 19.1 points per game are 1.6 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Monday's assists over/under for Barrett (2.5) equals his average on the season.

He has knocked down 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 27.5-point prop bet set for LeBron James on Monday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

James has picked up 7.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.