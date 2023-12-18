Julius Randle is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) match up with the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Clippers, 144-122, on Saturday. Jalen Brunson led the way with 22 points, and also had seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 22 7 6 0 0 2 Julius Randle 22 4 3 0 0 0 RJ Barrett 18 5 0 0 1 2

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Brunson adds 25.5 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists.

RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.6 points, 3.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks get 7.8 points, 5.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.4 4.6 7.3 1.8 0.1 3.1 Julius Randle 27.4 8.8 5.2 0.4 0.4 1.5 RJ Barrett 17.6 3.7 2.2 0.3 0.4 1.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 6.3 7.7 1.8 0.5 1.5 0.0 Josh Hart 8.4 4.6 2.9 0.9 0.2 1.2

