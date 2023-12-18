Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 18
Julius Randle is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) match up with the New York Knicks (14-11) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Clippers, 144-122, on Saturday. Jalen Brunson led the way with 22 points, and also had seven boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|22
|7
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Julius Randle
|22
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|RJ Barrett
|18
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle averages 22.4 points, 9.4 boards and 5.3 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Brunson adds 25.5 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists.
- RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.6 points, 3.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- The Knicks get 7.8 points, 5.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|27.4
|4.6
|7.3
|1.8
|0.1
|3.1
|Julius Randle
|27.4
|8.8
|5.2
|0.4
|0.4
|1.5
|RJ Barrett
|17.6
|3.7
|2.2
|0.3
|0.4
|1.2
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|6.3
|7.7
|1.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.0
|Josh Hart
|8.4
|4.6
|2.9
|0.9
|0.2
|1.2
