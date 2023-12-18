The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (14-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and MSG

SportsNet LA and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Knicks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 114 - Knicks 113

Knicks vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.7)

Lakers (-1.7) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Lakers (11-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.3% of the time, 9.7% less often than the Knicks (13-12-0) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (33.3%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time this season (15 out of 25). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (12 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-5, while the Knicks are 3-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 16th in the NBA offensively (114.5 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (111.8 points conceded).

New York is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (45.2) and best in rebounds allowed (40.6).

With 23.9 assists per game, the Knicks are fourth-worst in the league.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.1 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Knicks are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.4 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

