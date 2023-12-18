New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lewis County, New York today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisville High School at Lisbon Central School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lisbon, NY
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lewis High School at Copenhagen Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Copenhagen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.