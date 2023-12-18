Monday's contest features the Fairfield Stags (8-1) and the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) facing off at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last game on Saturday, the Jaspers secured a 73-39 victory over Rider.

Manhattan vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Manhattan vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 66, Manhattan 54

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Jaspers took down the Vermont Catamounts in a 53-43 win on December 9. It was their best victory of the season.

Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 at home over Vermont (No. 152) on December 9

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 223) on November 16

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 256) on November 26

73-39 at home over Rider (No. 332) on December 16

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 335) on November 6

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 56.6 points per game, 309th in college basketball, and are allowing 48.1 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.

