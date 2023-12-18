How to Watch the Manhattan vs. Fairfield Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Fairfield Stags (8-1) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison
- The Jaspers score an average of 56.6 points per game, only one more point than the 55.6 the Stags allow to opponents.
- Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
- Fairfield's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.
- The 76.4 points per game the Stags average are 28.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (48.1).
- Fairfield is 8-1 when scoring more than 48.1 points.
- Manhattan is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Stags shoot 47.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Jaspers allow defensively.
- The Jaspers shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Stags concede.
Manhattan Leaders
- Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UMBC
|W 68-52
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Vermont
|W 53-43
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|W 73-39
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
