The Fairfield Stags (8-1) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

The Jaspers score an average of 56.6 points per game, only one more point than the 55.6 the Stags allow to opponents.

Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

Fairfield's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.

The 76.4 points per game the Stags average are 28.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (48.1).

Fairfield is 8-1 when scoring more than 48.1 points.

Manhattan is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

The Stags shoot 47.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Jaspers allow defensively.

The Jaspers shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Stags concede.

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

