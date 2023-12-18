The Fairfield Stags (8-1) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Manhattan Jaspers (6-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Manhattan vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaspers score an average of 56.6 points per game, only one more point than the 55.6 the Stags allow to opponents.
  • Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • Fairfield's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.6 points.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Stags average are 28.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (48.1).
  • Fairfield is 8-1 when scoring more than 48.1 points.
  • Manhattan is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Stags shoot 47.9% from the field, 14.3% higher than the Jaspers allow defensively.
  • The Jaspers shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Stags concede.

Manhattan Leaders

  • Nitzan Amar: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Petra Juric: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Jade Blagrove: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UMBC W 68-52 Draddy Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Vermont W 53-43 Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Rider W 73-39 Draddy Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/21/2023 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center
12/31/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

