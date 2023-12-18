Monday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-8) at McCann Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Canisius securing the victory. Game time is at 11:00 AM on December 18.

The Red Foxes dropped their last outing 51-42 against Saint Peter's on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marist vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marist vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 64, Marist 60

Marist Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Red Foxes beat the Lafayette Leopards 84-76 on November 15.

The Red Foxes have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG% Catie Cunningham: 5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%

5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

6.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Julia Corsentino: 8.0 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes are being outscored by 9.1 points per game with a -91 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.4 points per game (329th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per contest (174th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.