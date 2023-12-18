Monday's contest at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) taking on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Marist.

The matchup has no line set.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Venue: McCann Arena

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 75, Maryland-Eastern Shore 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-13.7)

Marist (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Marist has a 7-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Maryland-Eastern Shore, who is 2-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Red Foxes are 2-6-0 and the Hawks are 5-2-0.

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes average 67.5 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per contest (15th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Marist averages 33.9 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to the 33.8 of its opponents.

Marist connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 26.9% from long range.

The Red Foxes average 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (240th in college basketball), and give up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

Marist has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 13.1 it forces on average (109th in college basketball).

