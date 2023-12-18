The Marist Red Foxes (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Marist is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Red Foxes are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks rank 277th.

The Red Foxes average 67.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 80 the Hawks allow.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marist scored 63.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 64.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Foxes allowed 67.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 67.8.

At home, Marist made 0.8 fewer treys per game (7.4) than in away games (8.2). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule