The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) will be attempting to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

ESPN+

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

Marist has covered seven times in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Red Foxes games have hit the over.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Hawks' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

