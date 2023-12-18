The Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) will visit the Marist Red Foxes (2-8) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins score an average of 64.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 63.5 the Red Foxes allow.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Canisius is 4-0.

Marist is 0-5 when it allows fewer than 64.6 points.

The 54.4 points per game the Red Foxes record are 11.1 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allow (65.5).

Marist has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

This season the Red Foxes are shooting 35.7% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Golden Griffins give up.

The Golden Griffins' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Red Foxes have conceded.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG% Catie Cunningham: 5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%

5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

6.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Julia Corsentino: 8.0 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

