The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) meet the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Allen: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Javon Cooley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jadin Collins: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

Marist Rank Marist AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 299th 68.1 Points Scored 65.9 325th 30th 62.7 Points Allowed 78.1 321st 275th 30.9 Rebounds 32.3 226th 333rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 274th 6.3 3pt Made 6.3 274th 185th 13.1 Assists 11.7 274th 189th 12.0 Turnovers 12.1 201st

