Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) meet the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marist Players to Watch
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Allen: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jadin Collins: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|299th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|65.9
|325th
|30th
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|321st
|275th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|226th
|333rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|274th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|274th
|185th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.7
|274th
|189th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
