The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at McCann Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Marist and its opponents have combined to put up more than 132.5 points.

The average total in Marist's contests this year is 129.0, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Red Foxes have a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Marist has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Red Foxes have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -500 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Marist.

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 2 25% 67.5 132.8 61.5 141.5 134.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore 5 71.4% 65.3 132.8 80.0 141.5 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes score 67.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 80.0 the Hawks give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 7-1-0 0-0 2-6-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-5-0 2-4 5-2-0

Marist vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Maryland-Eastern Shore 5-10 Home Record 10-3 4-9 Away Record 7-9 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.