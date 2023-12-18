Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Bridges, in his last appearance, had 18 points and six rebounds in a 124-120 loss to the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bridges' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.3 22.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 31.6 31 PR -- 27.9 27.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Bridges has made 8.0 shots per game, which adds up to 18.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 120 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz have allowed 42.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Allowing 28.2 assists per game, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz concede 14.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 30 7 2 1 0 3 11/26/2022 41 16 3 2 0 0 1 11/18/2022 35 13 6 2 0 3 2

