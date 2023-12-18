The NBA slate on Monday will include the Utah Jazz (9-17) hosting Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 875.7 635.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.0 37.4 Fantasy Rank 41 -

Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges puts up 22.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game, making 47.8% of shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nets are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per contest (18th in the league).

Brooklyn grabs 47.5 rebounds per game (first in the league) while conceding 44.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

The Nets make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.6% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.

Brooklyn has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA play), 1.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (30th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz are being outscored by 8.3 points per game, with a -215 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA), and allow 120.0 per outing (24th in league).

Utah averages 46.3 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 14.2 their opponents make, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Utah has committed 16.3 turnovers per game (30th in NBA), 4.5 more than the 11.8 it forces (28th in league).

Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 0.8 -3.4 Usage Percentage 26.0% 24.6% True Shooting Pct 59.3% 63.0% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 13.9% Assist Pct 16.0% 5.5%

