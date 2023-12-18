Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The NBA slate on Monday will include the Utah Jazz (9-17) hosting Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ and YES
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Arena: Delta Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Lauri Markkanen
|Total Fantasy Pts
|875.7
|635.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.0
|37.4
|Fantasy Rank
|41
|-
Buy Bridges and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!
Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Bridges puts up 22.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game, making 47.8% of shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Nets are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per contest (18th in the league).
- Brooklyn grabs 47.5 rebounds per game (first in the league) while conceding 44.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.
- The Nets make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.6% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.
- Brooklyn has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA play), 1.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (30th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- The Jazz are being outscored by 8.3 points per game, with a -215 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA), and allow 120.0 per outing (24th in league).
- Utah averages 46.3 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.
- The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 14.2 their opponents make, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
- Utah has committed 16.3 turnovers per game (30th in NBA), 4.5 more than the 11.8 it forces (28th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mikal Bridges vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Lauri Markkanen
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.8
|-3.4
|Usage Percentage
|26.0%
|24.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.3%
|63.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.5%
|13.9%
|Assist Pct
|16.0%
|5.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.