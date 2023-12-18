On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-3.5) 231.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-3.5) 232 -164 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nets are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per contest (18th in the league).

The Jazz's -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 120 per contest (24th in league).

These two teams are scoring 228.1 points per game between them, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 234.7 points per game combined, 3.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Brooklyn has covered 17 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cameron Thomas 24.5 -110 23.9 Mikal Bridges 22.5 -125 22.3 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 14.9 Cameron Johnson 14.5 -120 14.3 Nicolas Claxton 13.5 -110 12.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Spencer Dinwiddie or another Nets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +25000 +12500 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.