Nets vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-3.5)
|231.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Nets (-3.5)
|232
|-164
|+138
Nets vs Jazz Additional Info
|Nets vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Nets vs Jazz Injury Report
|Nets vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Jazz Prediction
Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Nets are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per contest (18th in the league).
- The Jazz's -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 120 per contest (24th in league).
- These two teams are scoring 228.1 points per game between them, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams allow 234.7 points per game combined, 3.2 more points than the total for this contest.
- Brooklyn has covered 17 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.
- Utah has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cameron Thomas
|24.5
|-110
|23.9
|Mikal Bridges
|22.5
|-125
|22.3
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-120
|14.9
|Cameron Johnson
|14.5
|-120
|14.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|13.5
|-110
|12.2
Nets and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+25000
|+12500
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+50000
|-
