The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Nets vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 113

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Nets (- 3.5)

Nets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-5.4)

Nets (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Nets have a 17-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-13-0 mark of the Jazz.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 10-10 ATS record Utah puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 57.7% of the time this season (15 out of 26). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (13 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 8-1, while the Jazz are 6-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

So far this year, the Nets are scoring 116.4 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 114.7 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Brooklyn is allowing 44.0 boards per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.5 rebounds per game (best).

The Nets are averaging 26.1 assists per game, which ranks them 14th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Brooklyn ranks worst in the NBA with 11.2 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.6 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Nets, who are draining 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc (second-best).

