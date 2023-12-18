The Utah Jazz (7-13) clash with the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and YES.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's also sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.3% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

John Collins posts 14.4 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards per game.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 10.5 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Nets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Nets 112.1 Points Avg. 116.7 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114 44.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.2% Three Point % 39%

