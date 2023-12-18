The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -3.5 231.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • In nine of 25 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.
  • The average point total in Brooklyn's games this season is 231.1, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nets are 17-8-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won three of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 9 36% 116.4 228.1 114.7 234.7 227.8
Jazz 11 42.3% 111.7 228.1 120 234.7 229.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in away games (7-5-0).
  • The Nets record 116.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 120 the Jazz allow.
  • When Brooklyn totals more than 120 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 17-8 3-1 13-12
Jazz 13-13 10-10 15-11

Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Nets Jazz
116.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
6-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-2
4-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
114.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 120
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
10-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-2
10-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-4

