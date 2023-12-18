The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 25 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.

The average point total in Brooklyn's games this season is 231.1, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets are 17-8-0 ATS this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

This season, Brooklyn has won three of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 9 36% 116.4 228.1 114.7 234.7 227.8 Jazz 11 42.3% 111.7 228.1 120 234.7 229.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in away games (7-5-0).

The Nets record 116.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 120 the Jazz allow.

When Brooklyn totals more than 120 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-8 3-1 13-12 Jazz 13-13 10-10 15-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Nets Jazz 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 10-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 10-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.