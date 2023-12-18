Nets vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.
Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|231.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In nine of 25 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.
- The average point total in Brooklyn's games this season is 231.1, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets are 17-8-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.
- This season, Brooklyn has won three of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Nets vs Jazz Additional Info
Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|9
|36%
|116.4
|228.1
|114.7
|234.7
|227.8
|Jazz
|11
|42.3%
|111.7
|228.1
|120
|234.7
|229.3
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in away games (7-5-0).
- The Nets record 116.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 120 the Jazz allow.
- When Brooklyn totals more than 120 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-8
|3-1
|13-12
|Jazz
|13-13
|10-10
|15-11
Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Nets
|Jazz
|116.4
|111.7
|9
|22
|6-1
|9-2
|4-3
|7-4
|114.7
|120
|18
|24
|10-0
|9-2
|10-0
|7-4
