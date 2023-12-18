The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) are dealing with four players on the injury report ahead of their Monday, December 18 matchup with the Utah Jazz (9-17) at Delta Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nets lost their most recent game 124-120 against the Warriors on Saturday. Cameron Thomas put up 41 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Nets.

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3 3.5 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dorian Finney-Smith PF Questionable Knee 10.5 5.2 1.2

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Luka Samanic: Out (Illness), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Hamstring), John Collins: Out (Illness), Omer Yurtseven: Out (Illness), Keyonte George: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES

