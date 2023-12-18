Nets vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - December 18
The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) are dealing with four players on the injury report ahead of their Monday, December 18 matchup with the Utah Jazz (9-17) at Delta Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Nets lost their most recent game 124-120 against the Warriors on Saturday. Cameron Thomas put up 41 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.7
|3
|3.5
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.5
|5.2
|1.2
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Luka Samanic: Out (Illness), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Hamstring), John Collins: Out (Illness), Omer Yurtseven: Out (Illness), Keyonte George: Out (Ankle)
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
