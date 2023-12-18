The Utah Jazz (9-17) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on December 18, 2023.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.

The Nets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.

The Nets score just 3.6 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Jazz give up (120).

Brooklyn has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 120 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this season, putting up 115.6 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.

Brooklyn allows 108.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 121 in road games.

At home, the Nets are draining 0.2 fewer treys per game (14.5) than on the road (14.7). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

