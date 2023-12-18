How to Watch Mikal Bridges, Nets vs. the Jazz: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (9-17) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on December 18, 2023.
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Nets vs Jazz Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.
- The Nets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.
- The Nets score just 3.6 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Jazz give up (120).
- Brooklyn has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 120 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this season, putting up 115.6 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.
- Brooklyn allows 108.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 121 in road games.
- At home, the Nets are draining 0.2 fewer treys per game (14.5) than on the road (14.7). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
