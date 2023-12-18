Mikal Bridges is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz play at Delta Center on Monday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Nets vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Bridges has scored 22.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Monday's points prop for Spencer Dinwiddie is 16.5. That is 1.6 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of four is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Dinwiddie has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under (8.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 24.5-point over/under for Cameron Thomas on Monday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Thomas' assist average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

Thomas, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

