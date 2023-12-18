Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 18
Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (9-17) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center.
How to Watch Nets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, YES
Nets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the Warriors on Saturday, 124-120. Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 41 points (and contributed two assists and five boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Thomas
|41
|5
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Nicolas Claxton
|19
|12
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Mikal Bridges
|18
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges provides the Nets 22.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie's averages on the season are 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- Thomas averages 23.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Royce O'Neale's averages for the season are 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- The Nets get 12.2 points per game from Nicolas Claxton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.0
|4.6
|7.6
|1.6
|0.2
|2.0
|Mikal Bridges
|22.4
|4.9
|3.7
|0.6
|0.6
|2.6
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.9
|9.2
|1.1
|0.2
|1.8
|0.1
|Cameron Johnson
|13.4
|5.1
|2.8
|0.4
|0.2
|2.4
|Cameron Thomas
|16.7
|2.2
|1.9
|0.3
|0.3
|1.9
