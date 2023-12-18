Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (9-17) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center.

How to Watch Nets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, YES

KJZZ, YES Live Stream:

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the Warriors on Saturday, 124-120. Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 41 points (and contributed two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 41 5 2 1 0 5 Nicolas Claxton 19 12 1 0 4 0 Mikal Bridges 18 6 2 1 0 3

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges provides the Nets 22.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie's averages on the season are 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Thomas averages 23.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Royce O'Neale's averages for the season are 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Nets get 12.2 points per game from Nicolas Claxton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 17.0 4.6 7.6 1.6 0.2 2.0 Mikal Bridges 22.4 4.9 3.7 0.6 0.6 2.6 Nicolas Claxton 10.9 9.2 1.1 0.2 1.8 0.1 Cameron Johnson 13.4 5.1 2.8 0.4 0.2 2.4 Cameron Thomas 16.7 2.2 1.9 0.3 0.3 1.9

