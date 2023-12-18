Monday's contest features the Niagara Purple Eagles (4-6) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-6) matching up at Yanitelli Center (on December 18) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for Niagara.

The Purple Eagles' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 67-48 win over Iona.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 70, Saint Peter's 62

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles' best win this season came in a 67-48 victory over the Iona Gaels on December 16.

The Purple Eagles have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Peacocks have one loss versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 127th-most in the nation.

Niagara 2023-24 Best Wins

67-48 on the road over Iona (No. 243) on December 16

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on November 8

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 313) on December 2

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 19

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 23.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 23.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG% Destiny Strother: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Aaliyah Parker: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.9 FG%

11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.9 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 15.0 points per game, with a -150 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (219th in college basketball), and give up 79.2 per outing (344th in college basketball).

The Purple Eagles average 72.3 points per game at home, and 60.5 away.

At home Niagara is allowing 63.8 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than it is away (85.3).

