The Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) play a fellow MAAC team, the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Yanitelli Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Niagara Players to Watch

Jada Leonard: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Fatmata Janneh: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Reilly Sunday: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jada Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Maya Hyacienth: 3.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

