The Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-6) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in MAAC play.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles put up five fewer points per game (64.2) than the Peacocks allow (69.2).

Niagara has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.

Saint Peter's is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.

The 49.8 points per game the Peacocks score are 29.4 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allow (79.2).

This season the Peacocks are shooting 33.3% from the field, 15.7% lower than the Purple Eagles give up.

The Purple Eagles make 35.9% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Peacocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 23.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 23.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG% Destiny Strother: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Aaliyah Parker: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.9 FG%

11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.9 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%

