Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 124-120 loss to the Warriors, Claxton had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

In this article we will break down Claxton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.2 12.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 9.8 Assists 1.5 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 23 23.1 PR -- 21.6 22



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Jazz

Claxton is responsible for taking 5.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Claxton's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Jazz give up 120 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.2 assists per contest.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 32 14 7 1 0 0 2 1/20/2023 38 20 5 1 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.