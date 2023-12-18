The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will look to build on a nine-game win run when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also taken nine games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins put up an average of 92.7 points per game, 33.2 more points than the 59.5 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, UCLA is 9-0.
  • Ohio State is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins allow (60.4).
  • Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • When UCLA allows fewer than 83.7 points, it is 9-0.
  • This season the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins shoot 52% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Lauren Betts: 17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG%
  • Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)
  • Gabriela Jaquez: 15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)

UCLA Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State W 94-84 Value City Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State W 73-49 Value City Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena
12/22/2023 Belmont - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Arkansas W 81-66 Bud Walton Arena
12/7/2023 CSU Northridge W 111-48 Pauley Pavilion
12/10/2023 Florida State W 95-78 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/21/2023 Hawaii - Pauley Pavilion
12/30/2023 USC - Pauley Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.