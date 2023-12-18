The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will look to build on a nine-game win run when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also taken nine games in a row.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up an average of 92.7 points per game, 33.2 more points than the 59.5 the Buckeyes give up.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, UCLA is 9-0.

Ohio State is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins allow (60.4).

Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

When UCLA allows fewer than 83.7 points, it is 9-0.

This season the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins give up.

The Bruins shoot 52% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lauren Betts: 17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG%

17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG% Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56) Gabriela Jaquez: 15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)

UCLA Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State W 94-84 Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State W 73-49 Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena 12/22/2023 Belmont - Value City Arena 12/30/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

