In this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will act as host on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Western Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

