New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Otsego County, New York has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schenevus Central School at Hunter Tannersville JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Tannersville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.