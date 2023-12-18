New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Queens County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Queens County, New York today? We've got the information.
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christ the King High School at St Raymond High School for Boys
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
