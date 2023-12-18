RJ Barrett could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 144-122 loss to the Clippers, Barrett totaled 18 points.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.1 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 25.5 23.5 PR -- 23 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.5 points per game, the Lakers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers are 22nd in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 26.9 per game, 19th in the league.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 38 30 5 2 1 0 0 1/31/2023 27 13 3 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.