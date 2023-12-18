New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Schoharie County, New York has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coxsackie Athens Senior High School at Schoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Schoharie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sharon Springs Central High School at Middleburgh JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Middleburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.