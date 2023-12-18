New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schuyler County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Schuyler County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Schuyler County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame High School - Elmira at Watkins Glen Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- Conference: Interscholastic - South Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
