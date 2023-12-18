Monday's contest features the Siena Saints (3-5) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) clashing at Knott Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-60 win for Siena according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Saints lost their last matchup 65-63 against Canisius on Saturday.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 61, Mount St. Mary's 60

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints picked up their signature win of the season on December 7, when they beat the Fordham Rams, who rank No. 223 in our computer rankings, 65-62.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 56th-most losses.

Siena has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Siena 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Fordham (No. 223) on December 7

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 321) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 326) on November 9

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Anajah Brown: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG% Teresa Seppala: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Ahniysha Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 64.6 points per game, 212th in college basketball, while conceding 69.5 per contest, 278th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.

The Saints are scoring more points at home (67.8 per game) than away (61.5).

In 2023-24 Siena is conceding 0.5 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (69.3).

