How to Watch the Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Siena Saints (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in MAAC play.
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison
- The Saints' 64.6 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 59.6 the Mountaineers allow.
- Siena is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Mountaineers put up 48.9 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Saints give up.
- The Mountaineers are making 33.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Saints concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Saints' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.5 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Anajah Brown: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%
- Teresa Seppala: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Fordham
|W 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 88-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|Canisius
|L 65-63
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
