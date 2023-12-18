The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Siena Saints (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in MAAC play.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

The Saints' 64.6 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 59.6 the Mountaineers allow.

Siena is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Mount St. Mary's has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.

The Mountaineers put up 48.9 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Saints give up.

The Mountaineers are making 33.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Saints concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Saints' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.5 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Anajah Brown: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG% Teresa Seppala: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Ahniysha Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

