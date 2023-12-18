The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) face the Siena Saints (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in MAAC play.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

  • The Saints' 64.6 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 59.6 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Siena is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Mountaineers put up 48.9 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 69.5 the Saints give up.
  • The Mountaineers are making 33.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Saints concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Saints' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.5 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Siena Leaders

  • Elisa Mevius: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 STL, 52.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Anajah Brown: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%
  • Teresa Seppala: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Ahniysha Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Fordham W 65-62 MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Boston College L 88-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 Canisius L 65-63 MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/4/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

