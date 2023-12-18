The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Dinwiddie had 16 points, 14 assists and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-120 loss against the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dinwiddie's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.9 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.6 Assists 8.5 6.8 7.6 PRA -- 25.7 29.2 PR -- 18.9 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Jazz

Dinwiddie has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.5% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 120.0 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz allow 28.2 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 17 4 12 2 0 0 1/28/2023 42 35 4 8 6 1 1 11/2/2022 35 20 4 5 4 0 4

