New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in St. Lawrence County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colton-Pierrepont Central High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brasher Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
