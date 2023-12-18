New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Suffolk County, New York today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Islip High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Point Senior High School at Comsewogue Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay Shore Senior High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lindenhurst, NY
- Conference: AA-2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
