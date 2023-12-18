Monday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (8-1) and the Cornell Big Red (5-4) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-54 and heavily favors Syracuse to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Orange enter this contest on the heels of an 82-62 win over Ohio on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 76, Cornell 54

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Orange captured their signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Syracuse has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Syracuse has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 71) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 172) on November 24

79-57 at home over Northeastern (No. 259) on December 4

80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 274) on November 15

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG% Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange outscore opponents by 21.1 points per game (scoring 81.0 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 59.9 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball) and have a +190 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.