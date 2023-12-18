A pair of streaking squads meet when the Syracuse Orange (8-1) host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Big Red, winners of three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Big Red score an average of 56.0 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange allow to opponents.

Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.

Syracuse has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.0 points.

The Orange record 18.8 more points per game (81.0) than the Big Red allow (62.2).

When Syracuse scores more than 62.2 points, it is 8-1.

Cornell has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.0 points.

The Orange shoot 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red concede defensively.

The Big Red shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange concede.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG% Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

Syracuse Schedule