How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Cornell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Syracuse Orange (8-1) host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Big Red, winners of three in a row.
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
Syracuse vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red score an average of 56.0 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange allow to opponents.
- Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.
- Syracuse has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.0 points.
- The Orange record 18.8 more points per game (81.0) than the Big Red allow (62.2).
- When Syracuse scores more than 62.2 points, it is 8-1.
- Cornell has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.0 points.
- The Orange shoot 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red concede defensively.
- The Big Red shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange concede.
Syracuse Leaders
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
- Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG%
- Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG%
- Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Alabama
|W 79-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/4/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 82-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Cornell
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/21/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/31/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
