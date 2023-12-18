A pair of streaking squads meet when the Syracuse Orange (8-1) host the Cornell Big Red (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Big Red, winners of three in a row.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red score an average of 56.0 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 59.9 the Orange allow to opponents.
  • Cornell is 1-1 when it scores more than 59.9 points.
  • Syracuse has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.0 points.
  • The Orange record 18.8 more points per game (81.0) than the Big Red allow (62.2).
  • When Syracuse scores more than 62.2 points, it is 8-1.
  • Cornell has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.0 points.
  • The Orange shoot 46.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Big Red concede defensively.
  • The Big Red shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Orange concede.

Syracuse Leaders

  • Dyaisha Fair: 18.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
  • Alaina Rice: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Alyssa Latham: 10.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 59.4 FG%
  • Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 57.1 FG%
  • Georgia Woolley: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Alabama W 79-73 JMA Wireless Dome
12/4/2023 Northeastern W 79-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Ohio W 82-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Cornell - JMA Wireless Dome
12/21/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - JMA Wireless Dome
12/31/2023 Notre Dame - JMA Wireless Dome

