Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are several strong matchups on Monday's college basketball schedule, including the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Wright State Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
How to Watch Wright State vs. West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Marist Red Foxes
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: McCann Arena
- Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
How to Watch Canisius vs. Marist
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: G.B. Hodge Center
- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Bobcats vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Texas State vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Texans vs. New Orleans Privateers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lakefront Arena
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
How to Watch Tarleton State vs. New Orleans
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Murray State Racers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ramsey Center
- Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina
How to Watch Murray State vs. Western Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UCF Knights
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. UCF
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
