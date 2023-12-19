The New York Rangers, including Adam Fox, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering a bet on Fox in the Rangers-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Fox vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 22:06 per game on the ice, is +2.

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 15 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

Fox has an assist in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Fox goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fox Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 89 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 4 21 Points 2 3 Goals 0 18 Assists 2

