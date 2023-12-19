Tuesday's contest at SEFCU Arena has the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) taking on the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) at 7:00 PM (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 victory for Albany (NY), who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 76, Sacred Heart 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-5.6)

Albany (NY) (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Albany (NY) has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Sacred Heart, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Great Danes are 4-4-0 and the Pioneers are 5-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 170th in college basketball while allowing 73.3 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential overall.

Albany (NY) ranks 145th in the nation at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.3 its opponents average.

Albany (NY) makes 2.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.3 (196th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Great Danes rank 271st in college basketball by averaging 90.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 123rd in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Albany (NY) has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (122nd in college basketball).

