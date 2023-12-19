The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Albany (NY) Moneyline Sacred Heart Moneyline BetMGM Albany (NY) (-4.5) 152.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Albany (NY) (-4.5) 152.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Great Danes' eight games this season have hit the over.

Sacred Heart has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Pioneers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

