Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Albany (NY) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Sacred Heart Rank
|112th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|75.9
|157th
|228th
|73
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|202nd
|76th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|34.4
|136th
|142nd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|161st
|142nd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.2
|203rd
|187th
|13.1
|Assists
|11
|312th
|218th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.