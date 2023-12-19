The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank
112th 78.6 Points Scored 75.9 157th
228th 73 Points Allowed 72.3 202nd
76th 35.7 Rebounds 34.4 136th
142nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 161st
142nd 7.9 3pt Made 7.2 203rd
187th 13.1 Assists 11 312th
218th 12.4 Turnovers 12 189th

