The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank 112th 78.6 Points Scored 75.9 157th 228th 73 Points Allowed 72.3 202nd 76th 35.7 Rebounds 34.4 136th 142nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 161st 142nd 7.9 3pt Made 7.2 203rd 187th 13.1 Assists 11 312th 218th 12.4 Turnovers 12 189th

