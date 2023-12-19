The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at SEFCU Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -4.5 152.5

Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Albany (NY) and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 combined points.

The average total in Albany (NY)'s games this season is 148.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Great Danes have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Albany (NY) has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Great Danes have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Albany (NY).

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 4 50% 75.6 146.8 73.3 146.7 143.5 Sacred Heart 5 50% 71.2 146.8 73.4 146.7 150.0

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Great Danes score are just 2.2 more points than the Pioneers give up (73.4).

Albany (NY) has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 5-3-0 1-1 4-4-0 Sacred Heart 5-5-0 3-1 5-5-0

Albany (NY) vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Sacred Heart 5-6 Home Record 9-6 2-16 Away Record 7-11 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

