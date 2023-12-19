The New York Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere, are in action Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lafreniere in the Rangers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In seven of 29 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lafreniere has a point in 12 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Lafreniere has an assist in six of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lafreniere has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 29 Games 4 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.